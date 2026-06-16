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Fix Retiree Benefits: Join our 6/28 Zoom Organizing Town Hall and Help Us Build Our Slate Platform
Join other UFT retirees as we launch to organize our group and for the upcoming 2027 UFT RTC elections. Also, help us build our platform priorities by…
Jun 16
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Fix Retiree Benefits - UFT
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Who We Are
We are a coalition of union proud and union strong UFT retirees committed to protecting and expanding the rights, benefits, and retirement security of…
Jun 9
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Fix Retiree Benefits - UFT
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