Would you vote for a contract that says “as amended” without knowing what the amendments are? Wouldn’t you be suspicious if you were asked to?

81% of the retirees who attended last week’s Retired Teacher Chapter meeting voted to support a resolution calling on the chapter and the UFT leadership to support the passage of New York City Council resolution 1008. It would guarantee in law that the health insurance coverage of current municipal retirees and their dependents could not be diminished after retirement.

But at the last UFT delegate assembly meeting, Sterling Roberson, retired UFT VP and exec. board member, was called upon by Michael Mulgrew to present a different resolution. It appeared to be in support of the proposed City Council legislation 1008. But that resolution includes language about some un-specified “amendments” that are needed.

“Resolved, that the UFT supports the passage of Intro. 1008 … in an amended form that protects retiree healthcare, preserves collective bargaining rights, and maintains the UFT’s ability to negotiate future retirement benefits for its members.

What is deliberately left out in this sentence is a distinction between members who are in-service and those who are already retired.

What Sterling Roberson and Michael Mulgrew won’t say out loud is that they still want to be able to negotiate healthcare coverage reductions for retired UFT members, which is exactly what 1008 is designed to prevent.

Here is what Intro 1008 actually says about how current retirees are protected—and about how collective bargaining rights are not affected.

“The city shall not diminish the health insurance coverage provided to Medicare-eligible city retirees and Medicare-eligible dependents or the contributions the city makes for such health insurance coverage below the level of such benefits or contributions made on behalf of such Medicare-eligible city retirees and Medicare-eligible dependents by the city as of December 31, 2021. Nothing in this subdivision shall be construed to impair the ability of employee organizations to negotiate the terms and conditions of employment, including those concerning future retirement benefits, for their employee members. Nothing in this subdivision shall be construed to impair the ability of employee organizations to negotiate the terms and conditions of employment, including those concerning future retirement benefits, for their employee members.”

UFT Retirees can’t grant license to Sterling Roberson, Michael Mulgrew and the current Unity UFT leadership to be able to collectively bargain away healthcare benefits promised us when we retired.

Why are UFT retirees suspicious of what Sterling Robeson and Michael Mulgrew have in mind for amendments to Intro 1008 that would weaken it’s protections? Let us count the ways:

Mulgrew signed a collectively bargained contract for in-service workers (that barely matched the increase in cost of living) which included secret health care givebacks on the backs of retirees. To achieve those givebacks, they first tried to force us to “pay-up” for a large part of our health insurance. But the New York City Municipal Code requires that the City pay the full cost of heath insurance for municipal retirees and their dependents up to a given rate that is far below what the city pays for retiree healthcare -- so they tried, unsuccessfully, to get the city council to amend the Municipal Code to remove retirees from that protection. Then they tried to force us from traditional Medicare into inferior privatized Medicare Advantage that makes its profits by delaying and denying care – until the retirees voted Unity out of the control of the retiree chapter. They collectively bargained with the city to add onerous health care copays to Senior Care for the first time in 60 years. While the New York City Collective Bargaining law says that neither retirees nor dependents of retirees not currently employed by municipal agencies are actually covered by collective bargaining, Unity’s definition of collective bargaining for retirees is giving away our health benefits and pensions for raises for in-service members.

Retirees have learned the hard way that we need legislative protection to stop any mayor and the UFT union leadership from negotiating away current retirees’ promised healthcare now and in the future. The UFT leadership has shown it’s colors in lobbying against 1008 while pretending to support that legislation.

Don’t fall for this wolf in sheep’s clothing resolution!