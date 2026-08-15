FIX RETIREE BENEFITS - UFT

FIX RETIREE BENEFITS - UFT

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Katherine Goldberg's avatar
Katherine Goldberg
2h

I am hopeful that the way 1008 was introduced properly to the entire city council , and with our current copay win , that momentum is on our side. Thank you Marianne and Arthur Goldstein for your continued efforts to push this latest resolution forward.

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
3h

I’m baffled, the Municipal Labor Committee, representing over 100 city unions negotiated the current PPO plan, negotiated with the city, the current just introduced bill, that requires the approval of the mayor challenges the already approved agreement… Council member Marte, term limited, has already announced he’ll be running for Public Advocate at the end of his current term and his Intro is the beginning of his campaign… it will not move in the Council, we need a Democratic sweep in November Midterms and the beginning of a national Medicare for All legislation before the Congress…

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