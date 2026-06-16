RSVP for our Town Hall - (6/28, 7PM)

Take Our Members-First Survey

Dear UFT Members,

We’re excited to spread the word that a number of UFT Retiree activists are starting a new group to organize for next year’s election in the UFT Retired Teachers Chapter (RTC).

The name of the group is FIX RETIREE BENEFITS, and we are asking all UFT Retirees to do two things:

1. CLICK HERE to complete the FIX RETIREE BENEFITS survey. Our platform is currently being developed — and you have a say in it. Before we publish our final platform, we want to hear directly from members about the issues that matter most to you. Your answers will directly shape our priorities, our positions, and our commitments. Your responses will be kept confidential.

2. CLICK HERE to register for the FIX RETIREE BENEFITS launch town hall on June 28 at 7pm.

Invitation to All UFT Retirees

We are the FIX RETIREE BENEFITS slate. Please join us Sunday evening, June 28th, at 7:00 PM.

We are committed to:

Safeguarding and Expanding Retiree Healthcare and Pension Benefits.

Expanding retirees’ voice in the Retired Teachers Chapter and in the UFT so that all members are treated equally, ensuring their ideas are listened to and respected.

Passing 1096 legislation in NYC and statewide, which would not only guarantee us traditional Medicare, but also eliminate the onerous copays Mulgrew imposed on us.

Eliminating ever-rising prescription premiums our brothers and sisters in DC37, CSA, NYPD, PSC-CUNY, and FDNY don’t have to pay.

We want your participation, and we need your input. Please register with the link below and complete our survey.

Zoom Meeting Registration Link: https://tinyurl.com/frbzoom

Survey Link: https://forms.gle/eafq2SffyaQedDDr

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