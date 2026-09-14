For 60 years 12-126 has set the baseline for how much the city has to pay to cover the full cost of healthcare for employees, retirees and their dependents. That law has been amended several times to improve its protections.

Intro 1008 would further those protections by setting a floor for healthcare protection for people already retired, below which it can’t be diminished. It does not affect the negotiated benefits of employed workers.

In the amendment, the word diminish specifies any change in health care offered that could potentially make it harder for city retirees residing anywhere in the United States to access their health care. That means no health care plan with restricted provider networks or managed-care hurdles, or increasing the total costs for healthcare paid by each city retiree for premiums, deductibles, coinsurance, and copayments. When passed, the law would be retroactive to December 31, 2021 the date that copays were added to GHI Senior Care health insurance.

Here is what it says:

“Section 12-126 of the administrative code of the city of New York is amended by adding a new subdivision e to read as follows:

e. The city shall not diminish the health insurance coverage provided to city retirees and their dependents or the contributions the city makes for such health insurance coverage below the level of such benefits or contributions made on behalf of such city retirees and their dependents by the city as of December 31, 2021. Nothing in this subdivision shall be construed to impair the ability of employee organizations to negotiate the terms and conditions of employment, including those concerning future retirement benefits, for their employee members.”

As of now there are 21 co-sponsors. Our advocacy is working. We need to keep calling and emailing our City Council representatives to get the bill passed and signed into law. It’s up to us to advocate to protect retiree healthcare.

Hundreds of retirees are reminding our city’s legislators that a promise made should be a promise kept. Let’s keep reminding them.

​​Call and email these councilmembers who have not yet signed on to 1008. Ask them to support us! If you do not see a councilmember listed, it is because they already signed on to support 1008.

District 4 - Hon. Virginia Maloney

District Office: 212-818-0580

Legislative Office: 212-788-7393

Email: District4@council.nyc.gov, VMaloney@council.nyc.gov

District 5 - Hon. Julie Menin

District Office: 212-860-1950

Legislative Office: 212-788-6865

Email: SpeakerMenin@council.nyc.gov, JMenin@council.nyc.gov

District 7 - Hon. Shaun Abreu

District Office: 212-928-6814

Legislative Office: 212-788-7007

Email: District7@council.nyc.gov, SAbreu@council.nyc.gov

District 8 - Hon. Elsie Encarnacion

District Offices: 212-828-9800, 347-297-4922

Legislative Office: 212-788-6960

Email: District8@council.nyc.gov, EEncarnacion@council.nyc.gov

District 9 - Hon. Yusef Salaam

District Office: 212-678-4505

Legislative Office: 212-788-7397

Email: District9@council.nyc.gov, YSalaam@council.nyc.gov

District 10 - Hon. Carmen De La Rosa

District Office: 917-521-2616

Legislative Office: 212-788-7053

Email: District10@council.nyc.gov, CDeLaRosa@council.nyc.gov

District 11 - Hon. Eric Dinowitz

District Office: 718-549-7300

Legislative Office: 212-788-7080

Email: Dinowitz@council.nyc.gov, EDinowitz@council.nyc.gov

District 12 - Hon. Kevin Riley

District Offices: 718-684-5509, 347-326-8652

Legislative Office: 212-788-6873

Email: District12@council.nyc.gov, KRiley@council.nyc.gov

District 13 - Hon. Shirley Aldebol

District Office: 718-931-1721

Legislative Office: 212-788-7375

Email: District13@council.nyc.gov, SAldebol@council.nyc.gov

District 14 - Hon. Pierina Ana Sanchez

District Office: 347-590-2874

Legislative Office: 212-788-7074

Email: District14@council.nyc.gov, PSanchez@council.nyc.gov

District 15 - Hon. Oswald Feliz

District Office: 718-842-8100

Legislative Office: 212-788-6966

Email: District15@council.nyc.gov, OFeliz@council.nyc.gov

District 16 - Hon. Althea Stevens

District Office: 718-588-7500

Legislative Office: 212-788-6856

Email: District16@council.nyc.gov, AStevens@council.nyc.gov

District 18 - Hon. Amanda Farias

District Office: 718-792-1140

Legislative Office: 212-788-6853

Email: District18@council.nyc.gov, AFarias@council.nyc.gov

District 20 - Hon. Sandra Ung

District Office: 718-888-8747

Legislative Office: Not Listed

Email: District20@council.nyc.gov, SUng@council.nyc.gov

District 21 - Hon. Shanel Thomas Henry

District Office: 718-651-1917

Legislative Office: 212-788-6862

Email: District21@council.nyc.gov

District 27 - Hon. Nantasha Williams

District Office: 718-776-3700

Legislative Office: 212-788-7084

Email: District27@council.nyc.gov, NWilliams@council.nyc.gov

District 28 - Hon. Ty Hankerson

District Offices: 718-206-2068, 718-307-5759

Legislative Office: Not Listed

Email: District28@council.nyc.gov, THankerson@council.nyc.gov

District 29 - Hon. Lynn Schulman

District Office: 718-544-8800

Legislative Office: 212-788-6981

Email: District29@council.nyc.gov, LSchulman@council.nyc.gov

District 31 - Hon. Selvena N. Brooks-Powers

District Offices: 718-471-7014, 718-527-4356

Legislative Office: 212-788-7216

Email: District31@council.nyc.gov, SBrooks-Powers@council.nyc.gov

District 33 - Hon. Lincoln Restler

District Office: 718-875-5200

Legislative Office: 212-788-7348

Email: District33@council.nyc.gov, LRestler@council.nyc.gov

District 34 - Hon. Jennifer Gutierrez

District Office: 718-963-3141

Legislative Office: 212-788-7095

Email: District34@council.nyc.gov, JGutierrez@council.nyc.gov

District 36 - Hon. Chi Osse

District Office: 718-919-0740

Legislative Office: 212-788-7354

Email: District36@council.nyc.gov, COsse@council.nyc.gov

District 37 - Hon. Sandy Nurse

District Office: 718-642-8664

Legislative Office: 212-788-7284

Email: District37@council.nyc.gov, SNurse@council.nyc.gov

District 41 - Hon. Darlene Mealy

District Office: 718-953-3097

Legislative Office: 212-788-7387

Email: District41@council.nyc.gov, DMealy@council.nyc.gov

District 42 - Hon. Chris Banks

District Office: 718-649-9495

Legislative Office: 212-788-6957

Email: District42@council.nyc.gov, CBanks@council.nyc.gov

District 43 - Hon. Susan Zhuang

District Offices: 718-373-9673, 718-307-7151

Legislative Office: 212-788-7045

Email: District43@council.nyc.gov, SZhuang@council.nyc.gov

District 45 - Hon. Farah N. Louis

District Office: 718-629-2900

Legislative Office: 212-788-6859

Email: District45@council.nyc.gov, FLouis@council.nyc.gov

District 49 - Hon. Kamillah Hanks

District Office: 718-556-7370

Legislative Office: 212-788-6972

Email: District49@council.nyc.gov, KHanks@council.nyc.gov

As of October 21, these 23 councilmembers are already supporting 1008. Please thank them!

District 1 - Hon. Chris Marte

District Office: 212-587-3183

Legislative Office: 212-442-1563

Email: District1@council.nyc.gov

District 2 - Hon. Harvey Epstein

District Office: 212-677-1077

Legislative Office: 212-788-7366

Email: District2@council.nyc.gov, HEpstein@council.nyc.gov

District 3 - Hon. Carl Wilson

District Office: 212-564-7757

Legislative Office: 212-788-6979

Email: District3@council.nyc.gov, CWilson@council.nyc.gov

District 6 - Hon. Gale Brewer

District Office: 212-873-0282

Legislative Office: 212-788-6975

Email: District6@council.nyc.gov

District 17 - Hon. Justin Sanchez

District Office: 718-402-6130

Legislative Office: 212-788-7384

Email: District17@council.nyc.gov, JSanchez@council.nyc.gov

District 19 - Hon. Vickie Paladino

District Office: 718-619-8611

Legislative Office: 212-788-7250

Email: District19@council.nyc.gov

District 22 - Hon. Tiffany Cabán

District Office: 718-274-4500

Legislative Office: 212-788-6963

Email: District22@council.nyc.gov, TCaban@council.nyc.gov

District 23 - Hon. Linda Lee

District Office: 718-468-0137

Legislative Office: 212-788-7075

Email: District23@council.nyc.gov

District 24 - Hon. James Gennaro

District Office: 718-217-4969

Legislative Office: 212-788-6956

Email: JGennaro@council.nyc.gov

District 25 - Hon. Shekar Krishnan

District Office: 718-803-6373

Legislative Office: 212-788-7066

Email: District25@council.nyc.gov

District 26 - Hon. Julie Won

District Office: 718-383-9566

Legislative Office: 212-788-7370

Email: District26@council.nyc.gov, JWon@council.nyc.gov

District 30 - Hon. Phil Wong

District Office: 718-366-3900

Legislative Office: 212-788-7381

Email: PWong@council.nyc.gov

District 32 - Hon. Joann Ariola

District Office: 718-318-6411

Legislative Office: 212-788-7069

Email: District32@council.nyc.gov

District 35 - Hon. Crystal Hudson

District Office: 718-260-9191

Legislative Office: 212-788-7081

Email: District35@council.nyc.gov, CHudson@council.nyc.gov

District 38 - Hon. Alexa Avilés

District Office: 718-439-9012

Legislative Office: 212-788-7372

Email: District38@council.nyc.gov, AAviles@council.nyc.gov

District 39 - Hon. Shahana Hanif

District Office: 718-499-1090

Legislative Office: 212-788-6969

Email: District39@council.nyc.gov

District 40 - Hon. Rita Joseph

District Office: 718-287-8762

Legislative Office: 212-788-7352

Email: District40@council.nyc.gov, RJoseph@council.nyc.gov

District 44 - Hon. Simcha Felder

District Office: 718-853-2704

Legislative Office: 212-788-7357

Email: AskSimcha@council.nyc.gov

District 46 - Hon. Mercedes Narcisse

District Office: 718-241-9330

Legislative Office: 212-788-7286

Email: District46@council.nyc.gov

District 47 - Hon. Kayla Santosuosso

District Offices: 718-748-5200, 718-373-0954

Legislative Office: 212-788-7363

Email: KSantosuosso@council.nyc.gov, HeyKayla@council.nyc.gov

District 48 - Hon. Inna Vernikov

District Office: 718-368-9176

Legislative Office: 212-788-7360

Email: District48@council.nyc.gov, IVernikov@council.nyc.gov

District 50 - Hon. David Carr

District Office: 718-980-1017

Legislative Office: 212-788-7390

Email: District50@council.nyc.gov, DCarr@council.nyc.gov

District 51 - Hon. Frank Morano

District Office: 718-984-5151

Legislative Office: 212-788-6989

Email: FMorano@council.nyc.gov

Here is the link to the City Council website with all the details of the bill, along with the names of councilmembers who have signed on to support 1008 so far:

https://legistar.council.nyc.gov/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=8170040&GUID=927370D2-D26F-43B0-9571-6EFE44BCE77B