FIX RETIREE BENEFITS - UFT

FIX RETIREE BENEFITS - UFT

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Norm Scott's avatar
Norm Scott
2d

Peter Goodman is part of the caucus that tried to push us all into Medicare Advantage and also doesn't oppose co-pays and their goal is to attack Marianne's integrity even though through her efforts retirees have save thousands of dollars. Her movement is a threat to Goodman and the leadership. Note that for the first time in probably 50 years Goodman is no longer a delegate to the Delegate Assembly due to the fact Unity lost the last election in the chapter partly due to Marianne's army. So they want to take back the chapter next year and look for ways to screw us to save the city money and Marianne is in the way.

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First Amendment's avatar
First Amendment
1d

Thank you for exposing the truth about Marianne's diligence and how Unity's utter lack of ethics.

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