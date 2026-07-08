Fix Retiree Benefits is currently organizing for the 2027 UFT Retired Teachers Chapter (RTC) elections. We’re working to shape our platform and want to hear directly from retirees and pre-retirees. We posted and publicized a survey that asked about people’s priorities - the issues that mattered most on healthcare, pension security, union representation, and your opinions on the future of UFT retiree representation. If you did not yet fill out the survey, here is the link: https://forms.gle/Dobc6BqBTAZMHZ6o7

Who Responded

Among the survey respondents, many different DOE positions were represented. 90% of the submitted surveys were completed by retirees. Most were teachers - 206 elementary, 90 middle school, 127 high school, and 33 paraprofessionals. There were school secretaries, school counselors, speech teachers, nurses, occupational therapists, librarians and substitute teachers. In addition to the survey choices, people entered more than 40 different DOE job titles. Here are the results of our survey:

On Health Care

Health Care is a fundamental concern for all, especially for retirees. Michael Mulgrew’s Unity caucus was defeated in the last RTC election because they tried to negotiate away our promised health care.

In the survey, 85% said they are worried that the City and the Municipal Labor Committee (MLC) – led by UFT and DC37 – would still try to force retirees into Medicare Advantage – despite promises not to.

81% are concerned about copays and premiums. 81% are upset retirees have to pay for expensive premiums for drug coverage - for ourselves and our dependents. Retirees didn’t have to pay for drug coverage when they were employed, and other major municipal unions provide premium-free drug coverage for their retirees and their dependents. Thousands have already signed the Stop Charging Retirees petition. Please click the link below to sign the petition and please share with others:

https://stopchargingretirees.org

60% told us the UFT Welfare Fund is not meeting their dental, hearing, or optical needs.

When asked how the UFT could better support Retirees and In-Service members in pre-retirement, more than 50% requested more preparation for Medicare enrollment at 65, as well as enrollment assistance for other health programs. Over 60% requested eldercare options.

On Pensions

81% said the annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) set by New York State is so small that their pensions are actually losing value. Though the UFT Delegate Assembly resolved twice to improve COLA, UFT Unity leadership has yet to take decisive action or organize a campaign to advocate for changes to happen.

In addition, 73% said they want to change the law that now only allows members who are currently contributing to TRS to run and vote for TRS Trustees - so that retirees can also run and vote. Recent issues concerning pension reamortization, changes in TRS procedures for TDA requests, and a recent contested election for teacher TRS Trustees, have highlighted that retirees who contributed to, get pensions from, and still have deposits in TDA funds, cannot vote for their TRS trustees

On Current UFT Leadership

When asked to rate UFT effectiveness in advocating for retirees’ needs, only 15% said the UFT was effective. 61% indicated current UFT Unity leaders are ineffective. 24% were neutral.

A larger number, 76%, said they do not feel well represented by President Mulgrew and his other union officers.

78% said that current UFT leadership is not transparent with UFT membership, and also that they feel union officers make unilateral decisions without member input.

62% said they would like to have the option for secure online voting. Despite that, the Unity-dominated majority of the UFT Election Task Force has decided not to implement any kind of electronic voting in union elections.

What actions do retirees want Fix Retiree Benefits to take?

Over 81% want the union to fight hard for the two pieces of legislation that would protect retiree health benefits:

City Council bill 1096 (or a new number this session) would amend the New York City Municipal Code - the law that already guarantees health care coverage to all municipal workers, retirees, and their dependents. This amendment would prevent any future attempt to force retirees off traditional Medicare - and it also rolls back the new Senior Care copays Mulgrew’s Unity Caucus and MLC instituted.

Survey respondents also favor New York State Senate and Assembly legislation which would guarantee that health care benefits promised to all municipal retirees in New York State cannot be reduced in retirement.

We Want To Hear From You

Are there other issues that you want to raise and want Fix Retiree Benefits to take actions on? Your ideas are welcomed and encouraged. Send an email at info@fixretireebenefits.org, or send a message at https://fixretireebenefits.org/contact.

Would you like to get involved in Fix Retiree Benefits? Fill out the form to sign-up: https://forms.gle/c9SPC6ziMnW95S238