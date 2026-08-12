A new City Council bill to protect Retiree Healthcare is being introduced this Thursday, August 13.



Fix Retiree Benefits calls on all UFT Retirees, as well as all NYC Municipal Retirees, to join our allies Marianne Pizzitola, Christopher Marte, and the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees (NYCOPSR). In-service UFT Members, all of whom are Retirees-in-training, are invited as well.

The bill that is being introduced this Thursday would amend the New York City Administrative Code that already guarantees health care coverage to all New York City Municipal Employees, Retirees, and their dependents. For Retirees on Medicare, it will guarantee a choice of traditional Medicare with a paid Medi-gap supplement, and protect Retirees’ earned healthcare from being diminished or its costs being transferred to Retirees.

We need this protection because our own UFT President Mulgrew and his Unity leadership colluded with the City to diminish our healthcare and to transfer costs to us. Mulgrew and Unity leadership are doing it again, trying to prevent the copays from going away or increasing the Senior Care deductible to $300.

What’s Next?

Check back here on Friday for the full text of the proposed legislation.

Get ready to lobby the City Council representatives to make sure they pass this important legislation.