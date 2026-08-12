FIX RETIREE BENEFITS - UFT

FIX RETIREE BENEFITS - UFT

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Capt. Wayneo's avatar
Capt. Wayneo
6h

I have the utmost respect for Marianne and her team, having myself donated to the "cause". But I fear that as long as the faces of this fight are predominantly white the racist Community Council will sit on their hands emboldened by their power and ingrained prejudices. Nevermind being anti-cop, anti-retiree and apparently anti-civil servant. IMHO

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Katherine Goldberg's avatar
Katherine Goldberg
2h

Fingers crossed that our recent copay win will provide some momentum for our bill to be passed

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