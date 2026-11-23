Breaking News As more city council members sign on to the bill as sponsors, it is approaching the majority of 26 members.

Breaking News Now that council member Ty Hankerson has signed as a sponsor, all the members of the council’s Civil Service and Labor Committee are 1008 sponsors – except for the committee chair, Shirley Aldebol.

What to do:

1. ☎️Call Council Member Aldebol’s office at 718-931-1721. Tell her staff that you are in favor of 1008 and ask her to schedule a hearing on the legislation, so the committee can hear from the 150,000 municipal retirees and their dependents about why we need the protections of 1008.

2.☎️Each day, call some of the council members who have not yet signed on to ask them to support 1008. Call just a few (or as many as you have time and energy for). Remind them that teachers and all other municipal workers worked for the children, families and all the people of the city for many years of our lives. 1008 only protects us from diminishing the healthcare benefits we were promised when we retired. It does not stop the municipal unions negotiating with the city to change the benefits that will be promised to future retirees.

Here Are the City Council Members to Call to Support 1008

District 4 Hon: Virginia Maloney District Office: (212) 818-0580, Legislative Office: (212) 788-7393 District4@council.nyc.gov VMaloney@council.nyc.gov,

District 5 Hon. Julie Menin (Speaker) Legislative Office: 212-788-6865 SpeakerMenin@council.nyc.gov JMenin@council.nyc.gov

District 7 Hon. Shaun Abreu Legislative Office: 212-788-7007 District Office: 212-928-6814 District7@council.nyc.gov SAbreu@council.nyc.gov

District 8 Hon. Elsie Encarnacion District Offices: 212-828-9800, 347-297-4922, Legislative Office: 212-788-6960 District8@council.nyc.gov EEncarnacion@council.nyc.gov

District 9 Hon. Yusef Salaam District Office 212-678-4505 Legislative Office 212-788-7397 District9@council.nyc.gov YSalaam@council.nyc.gov

District 10 Hon. Carmen DeLa Rosa District Office: 917-521-2616, Legislative Office: 212-788-7053 District10@council.nyc.gov CDeLaRosa@council.nyc.gov

District 11 Hon. Eric Dinowitz District Office: 718-549-7300, Legislative Office: 212-788-7080 Dinowitz@council.nyc.gov EDinowitz@council.nyc.gov

District 12 Hon. Kevin Riley Legislative Office (212)-788-6873 District Office: (718) 684-5509 or 347-326-8652 District12@council.nyc.gov KRiley@council.nyc.gov

**District 13 Hon. Shirley Aldebol 718-931-1721, 212-788-7375 District13@council.nyc.gov, District13@council.nyc.gov SAldebol@council.nyc.gov

District 14 Hon. Pierina Ana Sanchez District Office: 347-590-2874, Legislative Office: 212-788-7074 District14@council.nyc.gov PSanchez@council.nyc.gov

District 15 Hon. Oswald Feliz Legislative Office:212-788-6966 District Office: 718-842-8100 District15@council.nyc.gov OFeliz@council.nyc.gov

District 16 Hon. Althea Stevens Legislative Office: 212-788-6856 District Office: 718-588-7500 District16@council.nyc.gov AStevens@council.nyc.gov

District 18 Hon. Amanda Farias Legislative Office: 212-788-6853 District Office: 718 792-1140 AFarias@council.nyc.gov District18@council.nyc.gov

District 20 Hon. Sandra Ung District Office 718-888-8747 District20@council.nyc.gov SUng@council.nyc.gov

District 21 Hon. Shanel Thomas Henry, District Office: 718-651-1917, Legislative Office: 212-788-6862, District21@council.nyc.gov

District 27 Hon. Nantasha Williams Legislative Office: 212-788-7084 District Office: 718-776-3700 District27@council.nyc.gov NWilliams@council.nyc.gov

*District 29 Hon. Lynn Schulman District Office 718-544-8800 Legislative Office 212-788-6981 District29@council.nyc.gov LSchulman@council.nyc.gov

District 31 Hon. Selvena N. Brooks-Powers Legislative Office: 212-788-7216 District Office: 718-471-7014 or 718-527-4356 District31@council.nyc.gov SBrooks-Powers@council.nyc.gov

District 33 Hon. Lincoln Restler Legislative Office: 212-788-7348 District Office: 718-875-5200 District33@council.nyc.gov LRestler@council.nyc.gov

District 34 Hon. Jennifer Gutierrez Legislative Office: 212-788-7095 District Office: 718-963-3141 District34@council.nyc.gov Jgutierrez@council.nyc.gov

District 36 Hon. Chi Osse Legislative Office: 212-788-7354 District Office: 718-919-0740 District36@council.nyc.gov COsse@council.nyc.gov

District 37 Hon. Sandy Nurse Legislative Office: 212-788-7284 District Office: 718-642-8664 District37@council.nyc.gov SNurse@council.nyc.gov

*District 41 Hon. Darlene Mealy Legislative Office: 212-788-7387 District Office: 718-953-3097 District41@council.nyc.gov DMealy@council.nyc.gov

District 42 Hon. Chris Banks District Office 718-649-9495 Legislative Office 212-788-6957 DIstrict42@council.nyc.gov Cbanks@council.nyc.gov

District 43 Hon. Susan Zhuang Legislative Office: 212-788-7045 District Office: 718-373-9673 or 718-307-7151 District43@council.nyc.gov Szhuang@council.nyc.gov

District 45 Hon. Farah N. Louis Legislative Office: 212-788-6859 District Office: 718-629-2900 District45@council.nyc.gov FLouis@council.nyc.gov

*District 49 Hon. Kamillah Hanks Legislative Office: 212-788-6972 District Office: 718-556-7370 District49@council.nyc.gov KHanks@council.nyc.gov