CLICK HERE to run with Fix Retiree Benefits.

Fix Retiree Benefits (FRB) is running in the retiree chapter election in the spring of 2027. We are non-partisan and open to working with all chapter members, including members of any caucus, in a campaign to keep the RTC chapter out of the hands of Unity Caucus.

If Unity regains control, they will endanger our healthcare protections just like they did for three years when they attempted to move us out of traditional Medicare and into a for-profit Medicare Advantage plan. We still have no guarantee that Unity won’t try that again.

Run with FRB. CLICK HERE to run as one of the 300 Retiree Chapter Delegates to the union Delegate Assembly.

Retired teachers, paras, school secretaries, therapists and other functional chapter retirees are all welcome to run with us. FRB does not charge dues. The UFT does, however, require that people running for the delegate assembly are UFT dues-paying members.

Why is being a retiree chapter delegate important? You will be the voice of UFT retiree needs and concerns within the assembly of elected representatives from across the union.

What do you have to do? Delegate Assembly meetings are held once a month October-June. You can attend in person or by telephone. FRB Delegates will also meet throughout the year, over zoom, to discuss what went on in Delegate Assemblies and plan various actions we could take together.

Here Are Fix Retiree Benefit’s Core Principles:

Protect our promised retiree healthcare. Unite with other municipal union retirees, and the New York City Organization of Public Service Retirees and its leader Marianne Pizzitola, in the fight to pass City Council Intro 1008. Fight to eliminate the onerous and coercive copays. Demand premium- free drug coverage for retirees and their dependents, as do all other municipal unions, and improve dental coverage. Protect our pension benefits. Do not let the city balance its budget on the backs of retirees. Fight in the State to increase COLAs. Enable retirees to vote for TRS teacher trustees. Support our para retirees in their fight against the TRS arbitrary pension reductions. Oppose Unity Caucus leadership, when they pit active members against retirees or engage in undemocratic actions that cause harm to UFT members.

CLICK HERE to run with Fix Retiree Benefits.