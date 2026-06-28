Register for tonight's town hall

For weeks, hundreds of UFT retirees have been registering, sharing our invitations, and completing our Members First Survey. Tonight, we take the next step—together.

Whether you’ve already registered or are just hearing about this effort, there’s still time to join us for the Fix Retiree Benefits Organizing Town Hall at 7:00 PM.

This isn’t just another webinar meeting. It’s an opportunity to help shape a movement built by members—not handed down to members.

Tonight We’ll Be Sharing:

Who we are, our organizing priorities and answering questions from town hall attendees.

The first results of our Members First Survey , showing what UFT retirees say are the issues that matter most.

How those survey results are helping shape our 2027 UFT RTC slate platform , ensuring it reflects the priorities of retirees—not political insiders.

Ways to get involved with the Fix Retiree Benefits movement through organizing work groups, outreach, communications, media, events, and more.

How even active UFT members can also participate, because they are “retirees-in-training”, and protecting retiree benefits and strengthening our union is everyone’s responsibility.

The overall response so far has been encouraging. Retirees have made it clear they want a stronger voice, greater transparency, and a union that puts members first. Tonight is your chance to hear what’s been said, ask questions, and help decide where we go from here.

If you’ve already registered, we look forward to seeing you this evening.

If you haven’t registered yet, there’s still time.

📅 Sunday, June 28

🕖 7:00 PM (Zoom Webinar) Register Here:

https://tinyurl.com/frbzoom

Together, we’re building more than a slate for the upcoming UFT RTC elections —we’re building a member-driven movement to protect retiree healthcare and pensions, strengthen retiree representation, and bring greater transparency and accountability to our beloved union.

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