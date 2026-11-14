81% of the RTC members who attended Tuesday’s meeting voted to support a resolution (full text below) calling on the chapter and the UFT leadership to support the passage of New York City Council resolution 1008a. It would guarantee in law that the health insurance coverage of current municipal retirees and their dependents could not be diminished after retirement. The first draft was written by an FRB member, RTC Vice Chair Arthur Goldstein, and later modified with input from the RTC Executive Board

Unity retiree spokesperson Leo Casey rose to speak in vehement opposition to the resolution. He knew that retirees were in favor of this legislation because it would stop any mayor and the UFT union leadership from negotiating away our promised healthcare, as they did when they tried to force us into Medicare Advantage, and added copays for the first time.

Casey used the same kind of fallacious arguments that Michael Mulgrew has been using to oppose 1008 by confusing the issue and raising the specter of fear.

Casey claimed that separating the union’s ability to negotiate health care benefits for retirees from its ability to negotiate those benefits for in-service members weakens the union’s negotiating power, which actually threatens retiree healthcare. This is a red herring fallacy, a distraction from the fact that the New York City Collective Bargaining law says that neither retirees nor dependents of retirees not currently employed by municipal agencies are actually covered by collective bargaining. Unity’s definition of collective bargaining for retirees is bargaining away our health benefits and pensions for raises for in-service members.

Hear what Jake Gardener, the lead attorney in the retiree lawsuits against Medicare Advantage, has to say about why the retirees are not in a collective bargaining unit.

(You can watch the whole interview with Jake and Arthur Goldstein here.)

Unity’s Leo Casey then makes a strawman argument (look over there, not here) that we should stop worrying about protecting our retiree healthcare benefits in New York City because the true threat to our health care is from the federal government. But in reality, we have learned that the threat of being forced into Medicare Advantage and being burdened with onerous copays was from our own union in agreement with the City administration.

Casey continued the spin by using the pot calling the kettle black fallacy when he claims that because 1008 only deals with retiree health benefits, the legislation causes division between retirees and in-service workers. In fact, it is Michael Mulgrew who has pit the in-service workers against UFT retirees. We all read the email from him to in-service workers that threatened them with large increases in the cost of their health care coverage if retirees were not forced into Medicare Advantage.

And Casey told a scary story of what terrible things might happen to retiree benefits if the power of the union to bargain for healthcare for both in-service and retirees together was broken. What was really scary for retirees was when Mulgrew signed a secret collectively bargained health care giveback contract on the backs of retiree healthcare, and what is still scary is what he might do in the future - unless our promised healthcare is protected by this legislation.

UFT Retirees were not fooled by Unity’s phony arguments, and voted overwhelmingly to support Intro 1008a as written.

Reaffirming Support for Intro 1008 and Urging the UFT to Fight for Passage



Below is the resolution we passed last Tuesday, in case you missed it:

Whereas, retirees were promised traditional Medicare and supplemental coverage without copays throughout their careers; and



Whereas, the Retired Teachers Chapter has twice endorsed Intro 1008, first as Intro 1096; and



Whereas, Intro 1008 as introduced would remove the copays imposed on Medicare-eligible retirees by restoring coverage to the level of GHI Senior Care as of December 31, 2021; and



Whereas, the current copays are creating serious financial hardship for many retirees, particularly those who are elderly or ill; and

Whereas the resolution before the Delegate Assembly only supports 1008 “in an amended form;” and

Whereas the DA resolution as presently written opens the door to the possibility of amending the bill and not guaranteeing the retaining of traditional Medicare with supplemental coverage and preventing the imposition of co-pays, and



Whereas, only members of the City Council can amend legislation, and retirees cannot judge whether an amended bill still protects them unless they can see its text; and



Whereas, the Chapter’s priority is the enactment of a law that durably protects retiree health coverage, rolls back the unprecedented co-pays, and prevents retirees from being forced into Medicare Advantage or any plan with a limited provider network; therefore, be it



Resolved, that the Chapter calls on the UFT to work for the passage of Intro 1008 and to use its legislative, political, communications, and organizing resources to that end; and be it further

Resolved, that the Retired Teachers Chapter reaffirms its support for Intro 1008.