FIX RETIREE BENEFITS - UFT

FIX RETIREE BENEFITS - UFT

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Nancy Bongiovanni's avatar
Nancy Bongiovanni
2d

Thank you to all of our members. We retirees care about our teachers employed now as well as retirees. It benefits all of us to support each other. I was actually shocked when they tried to force us onto a Medicare Advantage plan. Shame on union leaders for not protecting their base. We have power in our numbers.

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Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
2d

After RA won the Retired Teacher’s Chapter Randi Weingarten said “we heard you”.

RA should attach Bill 1008 to an e-mail to Weingarten (with a delivery receipt ) with the e-mail message :

Please read the attached resolution and

endorse it as proof that you heard us.

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