FIX RETIREE BENEFITS - UFT

FIX RETIREE BENEFITS - UFT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Plotkin's avatar
Ronald Plotkin
5d

Who writes the 2026 Voter Guide? Proposal 5 as shown, shows no relation to the 2006 fund for retirees health benefits etc. Furthermore, it never states that the "Rainy Day Fund" is identical to the 2006 Trust and NYC wants to circumvent the Trust as set up in 2006 by doing that which it was specifically NOT TO DO.... use it for the normal City Budget Process.

The way this is written leads me to vote NO ON ALL PROPOSALS. They cannot be trusted.

Reply
Share
mea's avatar
mea
5d

VOTE NO on all 5 proposals

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 FixRetireeBenefits - UFT · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture