FIX RETIREE BENEFITS - UFT

FIX RETIREE BENEFITS - UFT

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Keith's avatar
Keith
2d

We must make this right. Our paraprofessionals have provided much needed services and support to our students and are already grossly underpaid for their service. The UFT must take a strong stand for all their brothers and sisters!

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Jerry Longarzo's avatar
Jerry Longarzo
2d

Mulgrew and UFT paying mere lip service to helping these victimized paras is an absolute disgrace. Then again, keep in mind that, Mulgrew is a self-serving, clueless, visionless, punk, sellout tyrant who is a piss poor excuse for a “union leader”!

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