A core value of Fix Retiree Benefits is maintaining and improving conditions for UFT retirees. That includes fundamental equity for all UFT retirees, regardless of title. Michael Mulgrew and Unity, despite their para “respect” campaign, have neglected paraprofessionals, and fail to extend them the injury pensions most UFT members enjoy.

We are very concerned about the plight of 183 retired paraprofessionals. They retired due to job-related injuries. They were mistakenly paid pension benefits that were allegedly higher than they should have received. The error reportedly went undetected for many years. After discovering the mistake, the retirement system reduced the retirees’ monthly pension payments by half and is seeking repayment of the alleged overpayments. This is draconian, unconscionable, and but for the grace of God could happen to you or me.

We highly value mutually beneficial alliances. We are therefore proud to work with Fix Para Pay and the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees in publishing this letter and to do everything in our power to right this wrong. UFT leadership, thus far, has said and done nothing. We will work to change that as well.

Article Link:

SILive: Pension reversal threatens to upend retirement for dozens of NYC paraprofessionals